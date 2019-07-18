Calling all Model School students!
The Vernon County Historical Society would like to personally invite anyone who attended the Model School inside the former Vernon County Teachers College to a Centennial Celebration Open House on July 27 from 1-4 p.m. Located in what now is the Vernon County Museum at 410 S. Center Ave., Viroqua, the Normal School was erected in 1918 and 1919 and opened for classes in the fall of 1919. From the beginning until 1965, parents could choose to send their child/children to attend grades 1-6 (at first it was grades 1- 4) within the school. Classes were taught by student teachers and overseen by a certified instructor.
This party will feature cake and lemonade, puzzles and games, as well as special exhibits about the Normal School building and its students. Former students will be stationed at various locations throughout the museum to tell their stories of life at the Normal School.
In addition, the country school in the city, Foreaker School, will also be open from 1-4 p.m. on the same day. Former teacher Jill Miller will be on hand to greet visitors and to talk about the school. It is located at 606 W. Broadway, Viroqua.
The Vernon County Historical Society hopes Model School students come and visit their old elementary school and reminisce with their friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.