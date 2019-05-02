The Monroe County CWD Task Force is holding a CWD summit at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve, S3661 State Hwy. 131, La Farge, Thursday, May 9, from 6-9 p.m.

Attendees will learn what their options are as a landowner/hunter in slowing the progression of chronic wasting disease (CWD). Those who attend will have an opportunity to listen to Doug Duren, a Richland County landowner/hunter who is dealing with CWD positive deer on his property. Bryan Richards, the country’s leading expert on chronic wasting disease and a native of Monroe County, will speak on the current state of CWD in Wisconsin and what are the implications to the Wisconsin deer herd.

The event is free, and snacks and refreshments will be served.

A second CWD summit will be held at the Tomah-Warrens Sportsmen’s Alliance Aug. 17.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.