The Monroe County CWD Task Force is holding a CWD summit at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve, S3661 State Hwy. 131, La Farge, Thursday, May 9, from 6-9 p.m.
Attendees will learn what their options are as a landowner/hunter in slowing the progression of chronic wasting disease (CWD). Those who attend will have an opportunity to listen to Doug Duren, a Richland County landowner/hunter who is dealing with CWD positive deer on his property. Bryan Richards, the country’s leading expert on chronic wasting disease and a native of Monroe County, will speak on the current state of CWD in Wisconsin and what are the implications to the Wisconsin deer herd.
The event is free, and snacks and refreshments will be served.
A second CWD summit will be held at the Tomah-Warrens Sportsmen’s Alliance Aug. 17.
