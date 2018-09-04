With the forecast of heavy rain moving in from the west this afternoon and spreading east by evening, amounts of 2 to 6 inches should be common, according to a press release issued by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Localized to widespread flooding may develop. Expect river rises. Flooding could become life-threatening across portions of southwest Wisconsin, which has had significant rainfall and ongoing river flooding. There is a risk for damaging winds, isolated tornadoes from approximately 3-9 p.m.
Remember turn around don’t drown. Water can be deeper than you think and the road could have been damaged. Do not go around barricaded roads.
Conditions may cause poor visibility, slow down and drive carefully especially on bad roads.
Take an opportunity to:
- Clean out your rain gutters.
- Elevate important things in the basement.
- Photograph any damages.
If you have any flooding damages, call 211 or 877-947-2211 Damage can also be reported online at 211wisconsin.gov
