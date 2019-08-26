McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be launching a new Memory Connections program on Sept. 6 at 10:30 a.m. Memory Connections is a free social program for those with memory loss and their caregivers and will be offered on the first Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at the library.
During each program participants will have the opportunity to engage in conversations and activities designed for people of all ages and abilities. Coffee will be provided. During the month of September participants will each be provided with a paint by number kit to work on during the program.
The Memory Connections program is being made possible by Bader Philanthropies, Incorporated and the Winding Rivers Library System. A total of five area libraries will be offering monthly Memory Connections programs.
For more information, contact the Viroqua library at 637-7151.
