Moonlit winter event planned at Wildcat Mountain State Park

A moonlit winter event will be held at Wildcat Mountain State Park, E13660 Hwy. 33, Ontario, Saturday, Jan. 11, from 5-9 p.m.
Ski, hike or snowshoe by torchlight. There will also be a hot meal, campfire and marshmallow toasting. The meal will be served from 5-7 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the Ontario Community Club and Friends of Wildcat Mountain State Park. The event and meal are free, but a park admission sticker is required. Donations are accepted and aid the Ontario Community Club and improvements.
Call the park office at 608-337-4775 or go to dnr.wi.gov calendar of events for more information. In the case of inclement weather, the event may be canceled or changed last minute. Call the park office or go to dnr.wi.gov calendar of events.