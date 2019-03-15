Morgan Inman and Juniper LeMaire have been named Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month for February.
Inman’s classes at Viroqua High School include AP English, AP calculus, AP statistics, AP environmental science, anatomy and physiology, physics and Youth Teaching Youth Spanish I.
In school she is on student council, a member of the National Honor Society, plays volleyball and participates in Youth Teaching Youth for second grade.
Inman’s community activities include bell-ringing for The Salvation Army, helping the Stuff the Bus program and putting up flags for Veterans Day.
In her spare time she enjoys volleyball, babysitting and dancing.
Inman plans on attending Edgewood College in Madison for a major in nursing, with hopes of specializing in neonatal nursing.
She is the daughter of Tasha Zitzner and Josh Inman.
LeMaire’s senior-year classes include American literature, English 12, AP environmental science, Youth Teaching Youth health, AP calculus BC, Chemistry II, orchestra, personal finance, and introduction to probability and stats.
His school activities include working at the snack bar, serving as Laurel Student Council president, serving as head of lights for theater, acting in theater and participating in poverty awareness at Laurel High School. He has also volunteered at the Viroqua Blackhawks Booster Club.
In the community, LeMaire has worked some with Special Olympics, has done gleaning for a nonprofit, has participated in Ghoulees in the Coulees and has been a bell-ringer with The Salvation Army.
LeMaire’s hobbies are playing the cello, participating in Driftless United Soccer for four years, cooking, working and relaxing.
He plans to move to Milwaukee and attend the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and look into business or finance, and work at Kickapoo Coffee in Milwaukee. He said if those plans don’t work out he will stay in Viroqua and try to move up in his current job.
LeMaire is the son of Allison Sandbeck and Mare LeMaire.
