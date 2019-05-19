Morning Glory Choir’s annual spring concert and big sing will be held at the Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School Old Main Building on East Decker Street, Viroqua, Sunday, May 26, at 3 p.m.
Everyone is invited to a special listening session of the joyous and haunting harmonies of choir’s spring season of singing. Come to hear some beautiful songs, sing along to a few if you so choose, and support this local inter-generational women’s choir and the Viroqua Community Doula Project.
Homemade treats will be available for purchase at the event as part of the choir’s fundraising effort. Tickets can be reserved online to ensure a space for $10, or walk-in for $12. Learn more or reserve tickets at heartlandharmony.net/theearthopened.
