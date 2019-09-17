For the first time in the Vernon Count Fair’s history, the Vernon County Agricultural Society Board of Directors used its emergency plan and evacuated the fairgrounds because of threatening weather.
“Thursday we evacuated the grounds because of the possibility of tornadoes and high winds from Iowa,” Bill Marohl, board treasurer, said.
Marohl said the fair board worked with the Viroqua police and fire departments and Vernon County Emergency Management to make the decision to shut down the fair.
The board, Marohl said, was in communication with Emergency Management Director Brandon Larson at about 4 p.m.; Larson came to the fairgrounds and advised that the carnival rides be shut down at 5 p.m. “We relayed the message to the other buildings and people.”
Marohl said the swine show was about ready to begin when the decision was made to evacuate the fairgrounds. The swine show was postponed until 7:30 p.m.
“We watched the weather and got the OK from Brandon (Larson) to have the show,” he said.
Thursday night’s antique farm tractor pull was postponed until 5 p.m. Sunday. Marohl said about 200 people or so were in the grandstand Sunday watching the pull. When the decision was made to postpone the pull, food stand operators were told about the change, and some stayed opened if they could, Marohl said. He added some couldn’t remain open because they sold out of food because Friday and Saturday were busy.
The possibility of rain also caused the emergency volunteer appreciation service held on Entry Day, Wednesday, Sept. 11, to be moved from the Bob Fredrick Free Stage to the Harold A. Hanson Arena.
“I wish we could have had it on the free stage, but sometimes you have to juggle things around,” Marohl said. He added that he heard positive comments about the service.
“We got off to a rough start, but with the rain being early we got to reschedule events,” said David Hornby, fair board president.
Hornby said the emergency plan went well, and now that it has been used, a few changes may be made to improve it.
Although he’s in the preliminary stages of calculating attendance, Marohl said it was “outstanding.”
“Friday was an all-time record, and also Saturday was an all-time record for us and the carnival,” he said. “A lot of people were on the grounds Saturday.”
Marohl said there also was good attendance at Saturday’s horse pull. The horse pull returned to the fair after a 30-plus year hiatus.
“Tyler Deaver (a Viroqua High School graduate) from Nashville gave two really good shows Saturday,” Marohl said.
Deaver and his band performed on the Bob Fredrick Free Stage. Marohl said people were almost out to the road to watching the performances.
Marohl said he heard a lot of good comments about the 163rd annual fair. He said fair-goers commented on how nice and clean the grounds were, and the friendliness of the people. He said it’s nice to hear feedback like that, especially when everyone from the grounds crew to the superintendents puts lots of work into the fair. “It’s nice to hear positive comments.”
Like Marohl, Hornby also heard positive feedback about the fair, even though there was rain early in the week.
“I think everybody was happy,” Hornby said. “People wanted to have their events and they made an effort to do that.”
Hornby said there was a great deal of cooperation between the fair board, the Viroqua Police Department and the fairgrounds’ neighbors. The police department opened the streets to parking and the cement plant next door allowed parking on their property.
Hornby said he appreciates everyone who came to the fair. He said parking was an issue the first two days, but people were willing to walk a bit to get to the fairgrounds.
“I think people watched the weather,” he said. “If they saw there was rain today, they’d come tomorrow. I know people like to go to our fair. We get calls from people who are hours away asking when events are taking place.”
