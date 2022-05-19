Motorcycle passenger injured in crash near Ontario

A motorcycle passenger was injured in a crash on Sandhill Road near Ontario, Sunday, May 15.
At 1:05 p.m., the Vernon County Emergency Dispatch Center received a call of a motorcycle accident with injuries. According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, James Berghammer, 35, of Markesan, Wisconsin, was traveling on Sandhill Road when he hit sand and gravel around the intersection of Sunset Lane. The cycle left the roadway, coming to rest in the ditch.
The passenger on the motorcycle, Mary Cummings, 39, of Mayville, Wisconsin, sustained a broken foot, road rash, and a possible concussion. She was treated for her injuries at Vernon Memorial Hospital. Berghammer did not have any injuries.