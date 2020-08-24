Motorcyclist injured in crash east of Ontario

An Edgerton, Wisconsin, man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 33 east of Ontario, Sunday.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 1:45 p.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center was notified about the accident. Greg Ontso, 43, was traveling east on State Hwy. 33, when he lost control on a sharp corner and hit a guardrail face. Ontso was ejected off the motorcycle and sustained injuries.
Ontso was wearing a helmet and was transported Gundersen Health St. Joseph.
Ontario EMS, the Ontario Fire Department and Ron's Towing assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
