Motorcyclist injured in Vernon wreck

A Reedsburg man was injured Saturday when his motorcycle slid on gravel in Vernon County.
29-year-old Alex L. Schroeder, 29, was driving on County Road P near Warner Avenue in the town of Union about 11 a.m. when his motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve after striking gravel, according to Vernon County sheriff’s deputies.
He was wearing a full helmet and protective gear.
He was transported to Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in La Farge.
