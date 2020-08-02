You have permission to edit this article.
Motorcyclist injured in Vernon wreck
A Reedsburg man was injured Saturday when his motorcycle slid on gravel in Vernon County.

29-year-old Alex L. Schroeder, 29, was driving on County Road P near Warner Avenue in the town of Union about 11 a.m. when his motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve after striking gravel, according to Vernon County sheriff’s deputies.

He was wearing a full helmet and protective gear.

He was transported to Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in La Farge.

