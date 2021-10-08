Multimedia concert 'War and Peace' planned at The Commons in Viroqua

Viroqua-based music ensemble Ex Tempo Orchestra is performing their final multimedia concert entitled, "War and Peace," Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. The event will take place at The Commons Community and Arts Center, 401 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua.

"War and Peace" takes a searing look at the most difficult questions we face as a species: Why do we go to war? Can there ever truly be peace? Is there a thread of intention that connects them both to each other?

The concert will move through five "acts": The Power of Destruction, The Power of Love, Friend or Foe at the Dawn, Pacification Is Not Peace, The Power of Love.

Ex Tempo Orchestra concerts feature live music tone poems accompanied by collaged projected imagery and interpretive dance. The Orchestra has Ed Shulz on traditional percussion instruments and cymbals; Frank Wildingway on bass, berimbau, bone and wood flutes; John Saunders on reed woodwinds; Olivia on violin; and Gavain U'Prichard on piano, cello, and metallophones. "War and Peace" features Kristin Pomykala with vocals and interpretive movement, and videography by Gavain U'Prichard.

Admission will be $10 at the door. Advance tickets on Eventbrite go on sale Monday, Oct. 11. Visit www.thecommonsviroqua.org for more details.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0