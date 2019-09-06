Accomplished actor Kim Nuzzo and playwright Valerie Haugen Nuzzo bring their stagecraft to The Commons (formerly The Ark Center for the Arts) on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. and on Sept. 15, at 2 p.m. In this original play, “Multitudes,” Kim Nuzzo brings American poet and philosopher Walt Whitman to life. Playwright Valerie Haugen Nuzzo used research from a Civil War diary she received in her mother’s belongings, following her death, along with two years of extensive research into Whitman’s poems and diaries to allow the writer to speak for himself in this production.
Kim Nuzzo is a resident actor and Haugen Nuzzo is the executive artistic director with Zephyr Stage in Fruita, Colorado. With “Multitudes,” they have toured the United States and Scotland, at the Fringe Festival there. The Nuzzos live with “Multitudes,” day in, day out, and continue to lovingly adapt it, just like Whitman did with his collection “Leaves of Grass,” which started with 12 poems and evolved to more than 400.
One of America’s greatest poets and pioneers, speaking to gender and racial equality, sexual orientation and inclusion, Whitman began his preface to the 1855 “Leaves” by paraphrasing Ralph Waldo Emerson: “The United States themselves are essentially the greatest poem.” Kim Nuzzo has said, “It is so pertinent today. For democracy to work, people have to care about each other.” The radical poet, abolitionist and volunteer Civil War nurse, lived a long, but essentially lonely, life. In “Song of Myself” from the late 1890s, he writes, “Do I contradict myself? Very well; then I contradict myself. I am large, I contain multitudes.”
Tickets are $12 for adults, $9 for students, and $7 for children under 12. The Commons is located at 401 E. Jefferson St, Viroqua.
