The latest mural to brighten Viroqua was unveiled Friday afternoon.
A group gathered at 106 N. Main St. to cut the ribbon for the mural that was designed and painted by Pete Hodapp.
Angie Lawrence, who was the driving force behind the Viroqua Mural, opened the brief ribbon-cutting ceremony by thanking building owners Steve and Susan Campbell for allowing the mural to be painted on their property. She also thanked Hodapp for his efforts.
“This (wall) was very large and very empty,” Lawrence said. “It was a true pleasure to work with everyone on this project.”
Lawrence also thanked community members for making the mural possible. “The mural would not have been possible without some philanthropic people.” She noted the Vernon County Board contributed to the mural to help promote tourism in the area.
Lawrence said people would walk by as Hodapp was painting, and he would stop what he was doing to talk about the Viroqua Mural and promote the community.
She said the Viroqua Area Foundation created a pass-through fund to raise dollars for the design, materials, labor and equipment needed to complete the mural.
“I feel more grateful than ever for all who support the arts,” Lawrence said.
Hodapp said he was fortunate to be called to work on the mural. “This is hometown to me and it means a lot to me to be called to work on this.”
Hodapp said the mural included “ingredients of where we live.” He said all of the images, except for the moon, were photographs. “I put them together with hopes people make their own story.”
Hodapp, who said he has been in the community for 17 years, noted he learned more about the place he lives because of the mural project.
“I want to thank Angie Lawrence – she made it all happen,” he said.
Hodapp said he hopes people will feel joy when they look at the mural. He thanked the people who helped him with the mural and his family. Hodapp said he hopes public art continues in Viroqua.
Steve Campbell thanked Lawrence for doing the fundraising and “the legwork” for the project.
Campbell said when he and his wife purchased the building four years ago, it had sat empty for three years. “We wanted to clean it up.” He said they had talked of having a mural, “but not everyone has the energy of Angie.”
“We hope people see this as a reason to stop in town and spend money,” Campbell said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.