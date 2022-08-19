Muscoda man arrested for retail thefts in La Farge, Ontario

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, David J. Meboe, 33, would enter stores and take alcohol-related items without paying for them. The sheriff's office received retail theft reports on Aug. 15 at 6:06 a.m. in La Farge, Aug. 16 at 8:01 a.m. in La Farge and on Aug. 17 at 7:18 p.m. in Ontario. Meboe was located in the village of Ontario on Aug. 18 at 8:43 a.m. and taken into custody by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office and Monroe County Sheriff's Office.