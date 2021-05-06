Music in the Parks summer series announced in Vernon County

Aug. 25 – Sidie Hollow – Adam Greuel (and friends TBA)

“We are thrilled to announce this exceptional lineup for the Music in the Parks series," says Friends of Vernon County parks music committee member Justin Miller. “This live music series will not only help bring awareness to our county parks, feature top notch musicians in a safe outdoor space, but it also allows the greater community to come together. Big thanks to all the volunteers and musicians who will contribute to making our Wednesdays even more amazing this summer in Vernon County!”

The Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests Music in the Parks series is open to friends and families of all ages and will begin at 6 p.m. every Wednesday in June, July and August.

There is no admission for the Music in the Parks series, but freewill donations are encouraged and will go to directly support the musicians.

The Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests is a 501(c)3 organization that aims to celebrate, protect, preserve and enhance the Vernon County Parks and Forests while connecting people to the Driftless Area’s nature and empowering them to positively impact their environment.

For more information on the Music in the Parks series and more, see the Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/vernoncountyfriends/

