Music series in Vernon County parks begins Aug. 12

The Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests will be presenting an open air, socially distanced-safe outdoor music series on Wednesday evenings to bring awareness to county parks, as well as allow the greater community to come together (but apart) to enjoy live local musicians this summer.
The Music in the Parks series is open to people of all ages and will take place at either Sidie Hollow or Esofea County Park, depending on the week.
The Friends of Vernon County Parks encourages concert goers to bring their own lawn chair, drinks, and picnic. Social distancing is required and masks are highly encouraged.
Freewill donations will be accepted and will go to directly support the musicians
Music in the Park series lineup is as follows:
- Wednesday, Aug. 12 at Sidie Hollow Main Shelter – High & Rising with Tim Eddy;
- Wednesday, Aug. 19 at Esofea County Park – The Iowans;
- Wednesday, Aug. 26 at Sidie Hollow Main Shelther – Lou Shields;
- Wednesday, Sept. 2 at Esofea County Park – Jay Hoffman and Friends.
All concerts will begin 6 p.m. and conclude at 8 p.m.
The Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests is a 501(c)3 organization that aims to celebrate, protect, preserve and enhance the Vernon County parks and forests while connecting people to our Driftless Area’s nature and empowering them to positively impact their environment.
For more information on the Music in the Parks series and more, see the Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/vernoncountyfriends/
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!