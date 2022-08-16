Music, vendors featured at Viroqua Night Market

Although the evening was a bit cool following rain earlier in the day, Viroqua’s Eckhart Park was the sight for Viroqua Night Market, Friday. It was the third market of the season.
There were vendors selling food, beverages and other items. Live music was by The Iowans with Loosey Stone.
The final Viroqua Night Market of the season is Friday, Sept. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
Angie Cina
Vernon County Times editor
Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.
