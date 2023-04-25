On Thursday, April 20, the Westby Area Historical Society received an amazing gift when Kathy Erlandson donated a troll woodcarving to the Thoreson Museum. In 2004, Kathy’s husband, the late Dr. Martin Erlandson, had commissioned Tilford “Tip” Bagstad to make the troll after he saw one at Drugan’s Restaurant in Holmen that Tip had done. WAHS is extremely grateful that Kathy considered WAHS to be a good, final, and permanent home for the troll.

Tip began woodcarving in 1990 after taking a class at Norskedalen in the Norwegian folk art of acanthus carving. Over the next 14 years, he did many acanthus carvings but only two large figures, the one at Drugan’s and the very big Viking currently located next to the stabbur visitor center in Westby. Tip imagined he might do another large carving at some future date so one day, when he saw a fallen white pine tree on the Lunde farm, just up the road from his farm in Timber Coulee, he dragged it home.

In 2004, that future date came when Marty called to ask Tip to carve another large troll similar to the one at the restaurant. Tip thought about that pine log with many branches that he had stored in the shed. He imagined the knot in the tree trunk as a belly button. One of the branches could be a thumb and another could be a long toe. Tip said that he had to imagine the troll before cutting the log to be sure he carved correctly. He could “see” the troll and hold that image in his mind as a pattern while he was working.

Trolls have a rich history in the folklore of Norway and Tip shared that he enjoyed working on this particular carving. Being the grandson of Norwegian immigrants, Tip is very proud of his heritage. Garland McGarvey, vice president of WAHS, was on hand to accept the donation from Kathy, and they listened as Tip explained how the troll carving was detailed. The eyelashes and ear hair are actually turkey beard fibers and the teeth are made of pieces of a deer antler that Tip cut and hammered to make smaller and irregular.

The top of the troll’s foot could be a perfect seat for youngsters to have a great photo opportunity but that creates a problem for WAHS because first, the troll would need an introduction. So far, he doesn’t have a name and that’s where you can help. WAHS is holding a contest to name the troll! Donor Kathy and Carver Tip are going to pick the winning name and a prize will be awarded during the 2023 Syttende Mai weekend, depending on the availability of the winner. You can go to the Westby Area Historical Society Facebook page, find the 4/21/23 post, and make a comment, telling us the name that you think we should consider. If multiple people offer the same name, the first person to make a particular suggestion will be entered in the contest so try to be original and think of something different from what anyone else has already entered. You can also send entries to westbywihistory@gmail.com. Anyone can enter and you can enter multiple names. Good luck and we hope to have lots of names to choose from!

WAHS cannot thank Tip enough for using his talent to create this beautiful tribute to Norwegian heritage and Kathy for her generosity to WAHS with this amazing gift. When the museum is not open, you can look through the front door to see this incredible carving.