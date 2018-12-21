On Wednesday, Dec. 19 at approximately 8:45 p.m., the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a gun firing, resulting in the injury of two people. Police and medical personal responded to 705 Central Ave. in the village of Coon Valley.
According to Coon Valley Police Officer Philip Welch, Denver Green and Sydni Green, both in their twenties, were transported by ambulance to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse with non-life-threatening injuries, both have since been released.
At this time, there is no indication of any criminal conduct or malicious intent, according to the Sherriff’s Office. The incident remains under investigation by the Coon Valley Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office.
Involved at the scene were the Coon Valley First Responders, the Vernon County Sherriff’s Office, the Coon Valley Police Department, and Tri-State Ambulance Service.
The Coon Valley Police Department and the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office urge residents to be mindful of the importance of using extreme care when handling firearms.
