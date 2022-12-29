Nancy Wedwick, Bob Micheel to speak at Valley Stewardship Network's Conservation on Tap

Valley Stewardship Network’s January 2023 Conservation on Tap presentation is at 7 p.m., Jan. 3, at The Historic Fortney, 100 N. Main St., Viroqua. Conservation on Tap is a free presentation series by experts on various aspects of Driftless area ecology and conservation. The goal of the series is to increase knowledge, connection to, and awareness of current conservation efforts and research.

Nancy Wedwick, president of the Coon Creek Community Watershed Council, and Bob Micheel, director of the Monroe County Land Conservation Department, will present background information on watershed councils, their work in particular as well as in collaboration with their sister watershed councils, within the context of the historical legacy of conservation leadership in the Coon Creek Watershed.

Wedwick is an educator, lawyer, organizer, grandparent, fifth-generation resident of Coon Valley, and president of the Coon Creek Community Watershed Council, a nonprofit she and her neighbors formed in response to increasingly severe flooding in their region. While generating flood resilience may be one of the Council’s immediate goals, Wedwick ultimately sees her work as part of a movement to build collaborations within and across watersheds, and to imagine a safer and more sustainable future for her community. The Watershed Council expands on a tradition that began with the national soil conservation initiatives centered in Coon Valley in the 1930s., and one that welcomes everyone who cares about or calls the Coon Creek Watershed home.

Micheel is the director of the Monroe County Land Conservation Department where he previously served as a Soil & Water Conservationist in Sparta, Wisconsin, since 1989. He has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Resource Management and Soil Science from UW-Stevens Point. Over the course of 30-plus years he has served on many federal, state, and local committees influencing conservation policy.

If you would have any questions, then please email VSN at info@valleystewardshipnetwork.org or call 608-637-3615. The Noble Rind next door will be open that night until 7 p.m. for dinner.