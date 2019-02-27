A new city administrator will begin his duties in Viroqua March 1.
Nate Torres has been hired to fill the position. John Severson had been city administrator from Nov. 1, 2011 until he retired Jan. 31; prior to that, he was the city clerk/treasurer.
Torres hails from Belvidere, Illinois, a small farming/manufacturing town near the Wisconsin border. In December 2007, he graduated from Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in politics and government with a minor in environmental studies. After spending four years in different positions within the nonprofit sector, Torres entered graduate school at Northern Illinois University where he took part in a two-year administrative internship with Little City Foundation. He graduated in 2013 with a master’s in public administration. He has been serving as a director with the La Crosse Area Family YMCA ever since.
Torres said this part of Wisconsin has been a very special place for him and his wife, Aleesha.
“I moved up here with nobody else, took the job (at the YMCA) and took right to things,” he said. “I’ve been here five years, got married and started a family. It paid off for me where I’m at. I couldn’t imagine life in a better place.”
Torres said everything he has done so far has been service to others, and that has helped prepare him for the position of city administrator. “You have to be service-orientated – what are you doing for others – service is the biggest key.”
Torres said his graduate degree in public administration was “robust and thorough” and he learned the ins and outs of the best practices in administration.
“Of course there will be a learning curve,” he said of his new job. “I’ve always risen to the challenge, studying and learning.” He said he has the mindset to “make the best decisions for the city.”
Torres is looking forward to getting to know the city’s department heads, the City Hall staff and the people of Viroqua.
“I look forward to getting to know the people I serve. My priority is to build relationships and gain trust. It has to start with the people – it has to.”
The new city administrator said he is coming into the position to “push the vision of Viroqua – what Viroqua wants.”
Torres and his wife, whom he met in La Crosse, have a 2-year-old daughter and live on the south end of La Crosse. He said he’s looking forward to his 35-minute drive to Viroqua because it will give him the opportunity to take in the Driftless Area’s scenery.
Torres said he enjoys taking part in all the canoeing, biking and hiking adventures that he can find in the area.
