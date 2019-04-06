“Celebrate Service” the theme for the 2019 National Volunteer Week reflects the influence of change makers in our community and around the country who come together to build stronger more vibrant communities. By giving their time and talent, volunteers are positive change makers and role models in their communities. National Volunteer Week was first designated as an annual observance by Executive Order by President Nixon in 1974 and every president since has signed a proclamation thanking volunteers for their valuable services. Foster Grandparent Volunteers will be among the millions of dedicated volunteers honored during the 2019 National Volunteer Week planned for April 7-13.
The Foster Grandparent Program (FGP), a national volunteer program celebrating more than 50 years of service to America’s youth, is one of three programs of the National Senior Corps which taps the skills, talents, and experiences of senior Americans to meet a wide range of community needs. Locally the Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program (Southwest CAP) sponsors the FGP in counties of: Grant, Richland, Iowa, Lafayette, Green, Crawford, Vernon and Sauk. Foster Grandparents volunteers do not provide services in their homes, instead FGP volunteers provide an intergenerational component at educational sites such as schools, not-for-profit child care agencies, and family enhancement programs.
FGP is administered through the Corporation for National and Community Service which assists local not-for-profit and public agencies in carrying out their missions. To assist in off-setting the cost of volunteering, qualified Foster Grandparent volunteers who meet FGP income and program guidelines receive a tax-free hourly stipend, training and other benefits including the satisfaction of helping youth in their community.
National Volunteer Week offers the opportunity to thank Foster Grandparents for channeling their life skills into positive change in their community. During 2018 Foster Grandparents volunteered over 15,000 hours at schools and other approved volunteer host sites in Southwest Wisconsin.
If you or someone you know is 55 or older and would like to learn more about sharing your time and experience as a Foster Grandparent volunteer, contact Cindy at Southwest CAP’s Dodgeville office at 149 N. Iowa St., Dodgeville, WI 53533. You may also email c.deckert@swcap.org or call 1-800-704-8555 Extension 209. Additional information on the Foster Grandparent Program is provided at www.nationalservice.gov or www.swcap.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.