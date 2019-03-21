The National Weather Service (NWS) will be holding a SKYWARN Severe Weather Spotter Training in the Viroqua High School cafeteria, Monday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m.
The class will last around two hours and includes a multimedia presentation. Training is intended for storm spotters or potential storm spotters, but is open to the public and free of charge. A review of recent and past severe weather will be included.
The NWS relies heavily on actual storm reports from “spotters,” which can include sheriff’s departments, local emergency management officials, police and fire departments, amateur radio operators, or anyone else who has attended one of these classes.
The training schedule can be viewed at www.weather.gov/lacrosse/skywarn_schedule
