Bill Volkert, naturalist and wildlife educator, will talk about fall bird migrations at the Gays Mills Community Commerce Community Room, 16381 State Hwy. 131, Friday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. Volkert has been watching and studying birds for over 40 years and in his travels has sighted more than 3,750 species (one-third of the world’s birds).
To facilitate his studies he is also a federally licensed master bird bander, with the Bird Banding Laboratory of the U.S. Geological Survey.
For 27 years, Volkert worked at Horicon Marsh where he conducted many educational programs. His broad audiences included 66 delegations of scientists from 43 countries who came for professional training. In his personal time he traveled widely in search of the world’s birds and the wild places they inhabit. His travels have taken him throughout Central and South America, across the Canadian Arctic, to Africa, India, Southeast Asia, Borneo, Australia, New Zealand, Russia and Mongolia.
From September 2014 to April 2015, Volkert and his wife Connie traveled to 12 countries during a seven and a half month trip. They sighted more than 120 kinds of mammals and over 1,300 species of birds. They documented their experience in a book which will be available for perusal and purchase at the Gays Mills event.
The Volkerts make their home in the northern Kettle Moraine area of east-central Wisconsin. Here they work together to restore and manage a series of native plant communities on their land, including an oak-hickory forest, a planted prairie community and native plant nursery, and manage various types of wetlands. On this land, they have now identified more than 600 species of plants and animals, including 203 species of birds.
The program is free of charge.
