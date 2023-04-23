Registrations are being accepted for an adult needle felting class scheduled for May at McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua.
The adult art class is scheduled for Friday, May 12, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the library program room. The class will be taught by retired librarian Kathleen Kroska. Kroska has led many needle felting classes for the library and is eager to teach class attendees how to needle felt a goldfish. To register, please stop by the library or call the circulation desk at 608-608-637-7151, extension 6.
For more information, contact Adult Programming and Outreach Assistant Maggie Strittmater at 608-637-7151, extension 7. Additional information can be found on the website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.