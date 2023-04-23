The adult art class is scheduled for Friday, May 12, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the library program room. The class will be taught by retired librarian Kathleen Kroska. Kroska has led many needle felting classes for the library and is eager to teach class attendees how to needle felt a goldfish. To register, please stop by the library or call the circulation desk at 608-608-637-7151, extension 6.