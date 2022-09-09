 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nekoosa residents injured in motorcycle versus deer crash in Vernon County

Two Nekoosa residents were injured in a motorcycle versus deer crash, Thursday, Sept. 8, County Road ZZ in the town of Forest.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 11:55 a.m. a motorcycle driven by John Montgomery, 69, struck a deer on County Road ZZ west of 23rd Court in the town of Forest, also on the motorcycle was passenger Beverly Montgomery, 67. They were both transported to Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital in Hillsboro by the Ontario ambulance service, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

