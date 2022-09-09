Nekoosa residents injured in motorcycle versus deer crash in Vernon County

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 11:55 a.m. a motorcycle driven by John Montgomery, 69, struck a deer on County Road ZZ west of 23rd Court in the town of Forest, also on the motorcycle was passenger Beverly Montgomery, 67. They were both transported to Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital in Hillsboro by the Ontario ambulance service, with non-life-threatening injuries.