New farm school for 7th, 8th grades to start in fall 2021

Eden Ridge Ranch, Viroqua, is a Montessori-inspired, farm-based microschool for students in seventh and eighth grades. (Younger students may be considered on a case-by-case basis.) Enrollment is now open for the 2021-2022 school year.

Eden Ridge Ranch provides a brand-new, unique educational environment that ignites the student's love of learning and nurtures their development toward adulthood.

“Adolescence is a time of tremendous growth and change. They need opportunity for self expression and a balance of both physical and intellectual work, all in a social community. We provide the setting and guidance to successfully meet those needs,” Erica Hill, Director and Lead Teacher explains.

At Eden Ridge Ranch the farm and land are the classroom and students learn through hands-on projects, creating and running small businesses, participating in seminars and working with experts and guest teachers in a variety of subject areas. Class sizes are small so that students can receive customized learning that meets their academic level. Curriculum is aligned with Wisconsin Academic Standards.

Parent question and information sessions will be offered virtually on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. or Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

Learn more at: https://www.edenridgeranch.com and sign up for parent question and info sessions by emailing edenridgeranch@gmail.com

