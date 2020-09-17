New Kickapoo Valley Forest School offers fall outreach programming

In the fall of 2021, Kickapoo Valley Forest School (KVFS) will open their doors to their first group of students. KVFS is a new charter school in the La Farge School District.
The Kickapoo Valley Forest School will enroll 4-year-old kindergarten (4K) and kindergarten students in February 2021. Both 4K and kindergarten students will receive full day programming. KVFS will be using a growth model to add a new grade of students each year. The school will eventually grow to serve students 4K-2nd grade. Check the KVFS webpage on the La Farge School District website for more information. KVFS can be followed on social media @kickapoovalleyforestschool.
Kickapoo Valley Forest School will host two outreach events in September to help area families learn more about the school.
A virtual roundtable discussion will take place Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. This month the topic is What is a Forest School? The KVFS Leadership Team will discuss forest schooling and take questions from the public. Please email the Leadership Team at kvfs@lafarge.k12.wi.us to sign up and receive the link. All roundtable discussions will be recorded and posted on the KVFS website for later reference.
An On-site Forest Learning Day will take place at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve located at S3661 WI-131, La Farge, WI 54639 Saturday, Sept. 26. Participants are welcome to walk the tour any time from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Several points of interest will be marked along the trail. A KVFS staff member will be on site at one point on the trail to share stories and a song. This event is designed for families and children ages 2-8 to enjoy together, though it is free for anyone interested in learning more about forest schooling. This is also an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about KVFS. If the weather is warm and nice, bring shoes that can go in the water. The September On-site Forest Learning Day will take place on the Old Harris Trail Loop from the parking lot of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve. If you are specifically attending this event from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., a KVR pass is not required. Please email kvfs@lafarge.k12.wi.us if you plan to attend this event.
There will be additional events in October and November with more information coming soon. Look for additional programming information on the La Farge School District website or the KVFS social media handle @kickapoovalleyforestschool.
In addition to the in-person and virtual events, Kickapoo Valley Forest School is putting together a set of at-home activity ideas to bring Play in Nature right to your backyard.
“Our events, at home activities, and discussions are a way to engage people in a creative and timely way,” says Julia Buckingham, the new KVFS Lead Teacher. “We are excited to tell people more about the Kickapoo Valley Forest School and are offering different ways to inform interested families. We want to offer opportunities for families to explore and be in nature.”
