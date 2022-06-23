New manager heads Living Faith Food Pantry

Living Faith Food Pantry in Viroqua has a new manager.

Titus Hochstetler was hired in November 2021. The management responsibilities had been under the leadership of Dale and Candy Toltzman since May of 2013.

As the Toltzmans approached their 72nd birthdays, they realized the need to transfer the pantry’s extensive management responsibilities to someone else, so a search for a paid manager was conducted. Hochstetler began his orientation in December, and started to assume greater management responsibilities in January. The Toltzmans are available to provide support for a measured transition process, which will be completed by year’s end.

The manager’s tasks include coordinating a volunteer workforce to maintain food distribution processes, establishing food source and funding partners, and responding to changing needs.

Living Faith Food Pantry, which is located at 209 Sands Road, is open on Mondays from 12:30 to 5 p.m.

