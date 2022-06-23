 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New manager heads Living Faith Food Pantry

  • 0

Living Faith Food Pantry in Viroqua has a new manager.

Titus Hochstetler was hired in November 2021. The management responsibilities had been under the leadership of Dale and Candy Toltzman since May of 2013.

As the Toltzmans approached their 72nd birthdays, they realized the need to transfer the pantry’s extensive management responsibilities to someone else, so a search for a paid manager was conducted. Hochstetler began his orientation in December, and started to assume greater management responsibilities in January. The Toltzmans are available to provide support for a measured transition process, which will be completed by year’s end.

The manager’s tasks include coordinating a volunteer workforce to maintain food distribution processes, establishing food source and funding partners, and responding to changing needs.

Living Faith Food Pantry, which is located at 209 Sands Road, is open on Mondays from 12:30 to 5 p.m.

Titus Hochstetler

Hochstetler
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Viroqua Pride festival is June 18

Viroqua Pride festival is June 18

A family-friendly second annual Viroqua Pride festival will take place Saturday, June 18, at Eckhart Park, in downtown Viroqua. The festival i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News