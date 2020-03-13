New project based learning charter school for seventh-, eighth-graders offered in Viroqua Area School District

Trillium Middle School began in the Viroqua Area School District for seventh-graders in the fall of 2018. In August of the following year, it was established as an official charter school, serving both seventh- and eighth-graders.
The term “charter” refers to a free public school that is formed through a contract between the local school board and the charter governance board, which consists of community leaders, parents and educators.
Wisconsin Charter Law allows charter schools to be autonomous and innovative in return for academic accountability.
What makes Trillium Middle School unique is its focus on project based learning. Through a series of longer term projects, students follow their own interests and passions as a gateway to deeper learning. Accountability, goal-setting, planning and taking responsibility are practiced in each project. As a part of the school’s mission, Trillium will also partner with the broader community in order to create authentic learning opportunities both in and out of the classroom. Trillium Middle School emphasizes a hands-on approach with the goal that each student starts high school motivated, creative and prepared for success. The school is located within the Viroqua Middle School, which means that all students join their peers for specials, lunch/recess, and any extracurricular activities. Teachers Emily Gostonczik and Rob Zube facilitate learning in the subjects of math, STEM, English and language arts, humanities and projects.
Trillium Middle School is currently accepting applications for enrollment for both incoming seventh- and eighth-graders for the 2020-2021 school year. Additional information can be found online at https://sites.google.com/viroquablackhawk.org/trillium-middle-school/home or families can email Trillium’s lead teacher, Emily Gostonczik, at gosemi@viroquablackhawk.org.