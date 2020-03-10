New resources available for Tainter Creek graziers to promote soil health, water quality

Valley Stewardship Network, in partnership with the Tainter Creek Farmer-Led Watershed Council and the Pasture Project at the Wallace Center, is announcing the Tainter Creek Grazing Project. This three-year project provides grazing resources and education to support regenerative grazing in the watershed. The project goal is to work with farmers and landowners in the Tainter Creek watershed to directly reduce nutrient and sediment loss through adoption of regenerative grazing practices. Examples of supported practices include conversion of cropland to pasture, transition from continuous to rotational grazing, and the use of cover crops as forage.
This project applies to:
- Graziers interested in expanding or moving toward rotational grazing.
- Graziers interested in grazing cover crops.
- Crop farmers interested in partial conversion to pasture.
- Crop farmers who would allow a grazier to graze cover crops.
- New producers hoping to get started in grazing.
- Non-farming landowners open to leasing their land for regenerative grazing.
This project pays for:
- Consulting on whole-farm profit management.
- Whole-farm planning.
- Regenerative grazing system plans.
- Cost-share support for eligible practices (fencing, watering systems, pasture renovation, cropland to pasture conversion, cover crop seed costs)
- On-going technical assistance on grazing management.
- Opportunities for education and training.
For more information, contact Matt Emslie or Monique Hassman, Valley Stewardship Network, 110 S. Main St., Viroqua, WI 54665, 608-637-3615, or matt@valleystewardshipnetwork.org, monique@valleystewardshipnetwork.org.