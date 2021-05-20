New revolving funds coming to the region for local businesses

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration has partnered with the Mississippi River Regional Planning Commission (MRRPC) to oversee and administer a new $1.05 million CARES ACT Business Revolving Loan Fund program.

This program will help businesses in Buffalo, Crawford, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Pepin, Trempealeau and Vernon counties. The federally sponsored money is focused on job retention and expansion, so $42,000 can be loaned our for every job retained or created.

These funds are intended to help new and existing businesses and nonprofits open up or expand. Loan payback terms are flexible, and the interest rates will be 1% to 2% on average. These funds can help new and existing businesses buy new equipment or help fund ongoing operations.

If you are looking for funding as you work to start or grow your business, visit MRRPC_CARESRLF_(arcgis.com) https://mrrpcrlf-mrrpc.hub.arcgis.com to see if you qualify. If you have questions regarding the program, contact Dave Bonifas, executive director, at dave@mrrpc.com or call 608-785-9396.

