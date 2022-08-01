 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Richmond man injured in vehicle fire on County Road B in the town of Coon

A New Richmond man was injured as the result of a vehicle fire, Friday, July 29, on County Road B near Olson Lane in the town of Coon.

At about 5:09 p.m. the Vernon County Dispatch Center received a phone call reporting the vehicle fire. According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle driven by Jeremiah Donnay, 37, of New Richmond, was hauling a camper southbound on County Road B when they observed flames coming from the underside of his vehicles hood. Jeremiah Donnay was able pull the vehicle to the side of the road and detach the camper. Jeremiah Donnay suffered minor burns to his hands and refused medical treatment. Jeremiah Donnay's passenger, Joshua Donnay, 15, also of New Richmond, was not injured.

The Coon Valley Fire Department and the Coon Valley Police Department assisted at the scene.

