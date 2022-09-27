New Rush Creek watershed council to hold meeting in Retreat

The Rush Creek Watershed Council will hold an open meeting on Thursday, Sept. 29, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Retreat Sportsman’s Club, E3460 County N, De Soto.

The featured guest speaker will be program director Craig Ficenec from Sand County Foundation. His topic will be about the funding opportunities from the Driftless Region Conservation Partnership, a combined effort of he USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, Sand County Foundation, and other partners.

Ficenec joined Sand County Foundation in 2013 as a soil and water program director. He worked for seven years with the USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service, first in California as an agricultural engineer, then in Wisconsin as coordinator of a multi-county resource conservation and development council and as statewide manager of easement and financial assistance pro-grams.

The USDA-NRCS Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) awarded $1.5 million for the project to Sand County Foundation.

“Over the five-year project, we will improve resiliency and ecosystem services on at least 1,000 acres of existing degraded prairie and savanna habitat. We will also convert 1,000 acres of vulnerable cropland to permanent vegetative cover as agroforestry, prairie buffers, field borders, and well-managed pastures,” Foundation vice president of agricultural conservation and research Dr. Heidi Peterson said.

Key partners in the project include: Valley Stewardship Network, Driftless Area Land Conservancy, Southern Driftless Grass-lands, Savanna Institute, Applied Ecological Services, The Nature Conservancy in Wisconsin, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, and Southern Wisconsin Land Conservancy.