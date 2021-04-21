New Viroqua garden to promote education, food security

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua and UW-Madison Extension Vernon County have teamed up to create a special garden that will promote education, food security, community ties and equitability.
Viroqua’s Growing Forward Together Garden – a community networked, educational and equitable donation garden — will be located on the south end of the former pool site along South Rock Avenue.
Last year, Sheena Cook-Fuglsang of UW-Madison Division of Extension FoodWIse Nutrition Education, reached out to former children’s librarian Mary Mulvaney-Kemp about working together to apply for a federal grant through the Growing Together WI project to create the garden. The COVID-19 pandemic hit, and everything was put on hold until early last fall when Cook-Fuglsang contacted the library again to say the grant was still available and the application deadline was at the end of January.
Cook-Fuglsang and Laci Sheldon, youth services director, programming and outreach at the library, worked together to apply for the grant.
Cook-Fuglsang said the grant is fairly new to UW Extension and is an internal grant, with the same funding as Food WIse, which is funded by SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). She said they can apply for the grant for up to four years. This year’s grant is for $2,500. In 2022, they can apply for another grant for up to $2,500. The grant for the third year is $1,000 and the fourth year is $500.
“It allows the community to have ownership (in the garden) and be sustainable,” Cook-Fuglsang said.
According to the UW-Madison Extension website, “Growing Together WI encourages collaboration between FoodWIse education staff and Master Gardener Volunteers to promote healthy food access and availability through garden spaces. This collaborative effort can take place in a variety of ways such as development and maintenance of community garden spaces for limited income audiences, garden produce donations to food pantries, and teaching limited income audiences how to grow their own food…”
The goal of the garden, Cook-Fuglsang said, is to help meet the needs of food-insecure people and help them reap the benefits of a garden. She said some of the gardens that are established are based at schools, which can be challenging to bring children together during the summer.
“The library is a good partner for many reasons because it’s good at reaching out to families about programs and they don’t require payment for programs,” she said. Cook-Fuglsang added that access to the garden is great because it’s across the street from the library.
Sheldon said produce harvested from the garden can only be donated or used for educational purposes.
The garden’s organizers are working with Jeanette Burlingame of Community Hunger Solutions who is helping connect the produce with beneficiaries in low-income housing in Viroqua and outside of the city.
Sheldon said Burlingame and Community Hunger Solutions volunteers will harvest and distribute the produce, while other volunteers and participants will weed and maintain the garden.
Trina Erickson, library director, said the garden is a spoke and wheel concept, with different teams led by other volunteers working on different aspects of the project.
Sheldon said the garden project is organized by a working committee of team leaders.
The Grow Team is led by Cook-Fuglsang with the help of primary partners Arwyn Wildingway and Marla Hurley, who are Wisconsin Master Gardner volunteers, and Lenny Sheldon of Hi-Rise Home Improvements who is responsible for the raised bed design and construction.
The Educate Team is led by Sheldon. Other members include Teresa Gander of ADRC, Emery Bork of Vernon County 4-H, Amy DuCharme and Megan Redman of County Extension WIC and FIT Families, and Christina Dollhausen of Vernon County Economic Development and Tourism.
The Connect Team leader is Jeanette Burlingame of Community Hunger Solutions. Members include Community Hunger Solutions volunteers and beneficiaries of the garden produce.
The Extension Team, which is headed by Tim O’Connor, will focus on the garden’s development and future potential.
The Writing/Treasury Team, co-led by Sheldon, Cook-Fuglsang, and Erickson, works on the development of grants, and grant funding.
The garden will include four raised beds and 15 straw bales. There will be different sizes of raised beds – two youth size, which are close to the ground; one raised bed that is ADA compliant, which allows for a person using a wheelchair to roll up to the bed and sit with their legs under it; and another ADA compliant bed which is designed for a person to stand and hold onto the bed’s edge while gardening.
Sheldon said the bed which allows a person to stand and garden has new technology for raised beds – a Smart Pot Grow Bag. The bag is made from a thick, durable fabric with a large opening that can be filled with soil.
Sheldon said her dad, Lenny, has always helped her with all of her gardening projects and with this current project as the builder of the raised beds. “He has experience with gardens because of me. He knows ADA compliance and had the idea for the Smart Pot Grow Bag.”
Cook-Fuglsang said the approach of the garden is rooted in the community. She said they reached out to the individuals who will benefit from the produce and asked what they would like to see at the garden. “We want them to be involved in the conversation for the future with community partners for the best use of space going forward.”
Sheldon said even though the garden beds have yet to be established, the beneficiaries involved have already expressed interest in coming to the garden. She said 4-H wants to host a kid’s camp at the garden and groups that work with senior citizens are interested in coming to it for therapeutic reasons.
“We know all the age ranges are already interested – youth, beneficiaries and seniors,” Sheldon said. “That feels really great.”
Erickson said she loves the partnerships that are being made for this project. “It’s amazing to be a part of that.”
City departments are also part of the garden project. The departments include Park and Rec and director Dan Stalsberg, the library and Erickson, and Public Works and city engineer/Public Works director Sarah Grainger.
Sheldon said without the partnership with Park and Rec, the garden wouldn’t be possible. “We needed to ask the Park and Rec director if we could use a portion of the former pool site. When I explained the project, he said ‘yes’.”
The Park and Rec Department will do some of the maintenance and Public Works will supply water for the garden.
“We introduced the garden to the City Council and that had a positive reception,” Sheldon said. “We didn’t submit for approval, it was just to speak to them and introduce the concept and there were no objections, just happy nods and ‘good job’.”
Anyone who is interested in volunteering to help with the garden or finding out more about garden programming, may contact Sheldon at 608-637-7151, extension 7 or l.sheldon@wrlsweb.org.