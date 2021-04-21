New Viroqua garden to promote education, food security

The garden will include four raised beds and 15 straw bales. There will be different sizes of raised beds – two youth size, which are close to the ground; one raised bed that is ADA compliant, which allows for a person using a wheelchair to roll up to the bed and sit with their legs under it; and another ADA compliant bed which is designed for a person to stand and hold onto the bed’s edge while gardening.

Sheldon said the bed which allows a person to stand and garden has new technology for raised beds – a Smart Pot Grow Bag. The bag is made from a thick, durable fabric with a large opening that can be filled with soil.

Sheldon said her dad, Lenny, has always helped her with all of her gardening projects and with this current project as the builder of the raised beds. “He has experience with gardens because of me. He knows ADA compliance and had the idea for the Smart Pot Grow Bag.”

Cook-Fuglsang said the approach of the garden is rooted in the community. She said they reached out to the individuals who will benefit from the produce and asked what they would like to see at the garden. “We want them to be involved in the conversation for the future with community partners for the best use of space going forward.”