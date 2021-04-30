New Wisconsin Custom Farm Rate Guide now available

Questions on what to charge for planting corn, mowing hay, baling or any number of field operations for another farmer are some of the more common questions we receive at the Extension office. The information shared comes from the Wisconsin Custom Farm Rate Guide.

Just in time for the 2021 growing season, UW Extension, in cooperation with the USDA National Ag Statistics Service and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection, has released updated Custom Rate Survey Results. The guide lists updated costs for common custom farming operations. The survey was conducted in 2020, and was expanded to include more custom operations and equipment rentals than the previous versions. The 2020 Custom Rate Guide, release in April 2021 replaces the 2017 version. The new custom rate guide can be found at the following website: https://tinyurl.com/t228hy3n