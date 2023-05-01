The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is hosting its next Viroqua SOUP event on May 9 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at The Link between Western Technical College and the McIntosh Memorial Library.

Viroqua SOUP is a community event where residents come together to break bread and support inspiring people with new community development projects. For a donation of $5, attendees will be served a delicious bowl of soup, fresh bread and butter, and will receive a ballot. Four presenters will receive four minutes each to pitch their ideas and attendees will cast their ballot for their favorite proposal. The winner of the vote will take home the evening’s proceeds to help fund their project.

Viroqua SOUP is organized by the Viroqua Chamber Main Street, with support from Westby Co-op Creamery, Rhythm Bakery, Salt &Z Tipple and Noble Rind Cheese Company, along with the many generous community members who attend and donate. To submit a proposal for a future event, find the application form online at https://viroqua-wisconsin.com/chamber-mainstreet/viroua-soup.

“Viroqua SOUP is my favorite of all the events and programs that we produce,” said Chris Clemens, executive director for the Viroqua Chamber Main Street. “It really speaks to who we are as a community and reflects our common value that, when people work together to inspire great change, we can really make a positive impact on the lives of our friends and neighbors.”

Viroqua SOUP provides a great opportunity for the community to come together, support local projects and celebrate the spirit of self-reliance and civic pride that makes Viroqua a strong and resilient community.