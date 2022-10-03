 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No injuries reported in rollover on Hwy. 27 in Liberty Pole

No one was injured following a single-vehicle rollover in Liberty Pole, town of Franklin, Oct. 2 at 2:56 a.m.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Konner Krause, 19, of Westby, was headed east on Hwy. 27. He reported that a deer ran out in front of him. Krause stated that he swerved to try and miss the deer, however, he hit the deer as he swerved, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle which rolled over once before coming to a rest in the embankment on the side of the road. Krause, along with his two passengers, Kody Nelson, 20, of Genoa, and Gage Sisbach, 19, of Liberty Pole, were able to extricate themselves from the vehicle. Airbags were not deployed and no injuries were reported.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Viroqua Fire Department and Readstown Ambulance.

