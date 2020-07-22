No injuries reported in semi accident in Readstown

There were no injuries Tuesday, July 21, following a single-vehicle accident in the 400 block of East Kickapoo Street (U.S.Hwy 14) in Readstown.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 4:45 a.m., Delbert L. Miller, 66, of rural Soldiers Grove was operating a tractor/trailer (semi), making a left turn onto East Kickapoo Street (U.S. Hwy. 14) from a private driveway. The left rear tires of the flatbed trailer went off the driveway into a ditch. The load of hardwood pallets shifted slightly, causing the trailer to tip onto its left side. The semi was blocking both lanes of travel, but the paved shoulder on the north side of the highway was used to move traffic until the tow truck arrived.
The highway was closed for 45 minutes while the semi was removed from the highway. There were no injuries, and the Readstown Fire Department assisted with traffic control.
