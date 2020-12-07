 Skip to main content
No injuries reported in two-car crash in the town of Hillsboro
A two-vehicle accident without injuries happened Sunday, Dec. 6 on State Hwy. 80 in the town of Hillsboro at about 9:14 p.m.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Thomas Smallwood, 36, of rural Hillsboro was operating a motor vehicle northbound on State Hwy. 80 in the town of Hillsboro, .25 miles south of County Road Q. Smallwood observed a group of deer on the shoulder of the roadway and swerved away from them. Smallwood's vehicle struck a southbound vehicle operated by Aubrey Brockus, 18, of rural Richland Center.

Airbags were deployed in the Smallwood vehicle. Smallwood was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and refused medical attention.

Brockus and three other passengers were all wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. All occupants of the Brockus vehicle refused medical at the scene.

Assisting at the scene was Hillsboro Police Department, Hillsboro Fire Department and Hillsboro Ambulance service.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

