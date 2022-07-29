No injuries reported in vehicle fire in town of Stark

On July 28 at about 6:18 p.m., the Vernon County Dispatch Center received a phone call from a passerby reporting a vehicle was on fire on County Road D near County Road MM in the town of Stark.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, upon further investigation it was determined a vehicle being driven by Charles Hart, 65, of rural La Farge was traveling west on County Road D when he observed flames coming from the underside of his vehicle. Hart reported having fuel pump issues prior to the fire and was able to safely pull to the side of the road and exit his vehicle. The vehicle was a total loss.