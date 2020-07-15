No lab confirmed cases reported to Vernon County residents following COVID-19 testing event

The Vernon County Health Department reports that the drive-thru COVID-19 testing event held in Viroqua on Tuesday, July 7 was attended by 418 individuals, with no lab confirmed cases reported to Vernon County residents.
The Health Department, Emergency Management and the Wisconsin National Guard hosted the testing site at the Vernon County Fairgrounds.
This community COVID-19 testing event was open to all Vernon County residents and those in the surrounding communities (age 5 and older) who were experiencing one or more symptoms of COVID-19 and for asymptomatic individuals per public health recommendation and/or referral.
"We want to thank all who participated in this important event," said Beth Johnson, Health Department director/health officer. "Continue to wear face coverings, wash hands and social distance."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.