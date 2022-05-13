 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No one injured in car/bus crash in Hwy. 14 construction zone

  • 0

No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a school bus, Tuesday, May 10, at about 7:40 a.m. The crash occurred in a construction zone on Hwy. 14 near Lovaas Ridge Road, just west of the city of Westby.

Joseph Cina, 57, of Westby, was operating a school bus traveling east when he came to an abrupt stop for a construction worker holding a stationary "Stop" sign. Kelley Fenske, 31, of Mindoro, was traveling eastbound behind the school bus and could not come to a stop in time before striking the rear of the school bus. There were a total of 11 children on the bus, none of which reported any injuries.

Cina and Fenske were both wearing their seat belts and neither reported any injuries. Fenske's vehicle had to be towed due to disabling damage.

Assisting the sheriff's office was the Westby Police Department.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News