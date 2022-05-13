No one injured in car/bus crash in Hwy. 14 construction zone

No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a school bus, Tuesday, May 10, at about 7:40 a.m. The crash occurred in a construction zone on Hwy. 14 near Lovaas Ridge Road, just west of the city of Westby.

Joseph Cina, 57, of Westby, was operating a school bus traveling east when he came to an abrupt stop for a construction worker holding a stationary "Stop" sign. Kelley Fenske, 31, of Mindoro, was traveling eastbound behind the school bus and could not come to a stop in time before striking the rear of the school bus. There were a total of 11 children on the bus, none of which reported any injuries.

Cina and Fenske were both wearing their seat belts and neither reported any injuries. Fenske's vehicle had to be towed due to disabling damage.

Assisting the sheriff's office was the Westby Police Department.

