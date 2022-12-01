No one injured in minor accident involving school bus, vehicle on Lovaas Ridge Road

Vernon County Sheriff John Spears reports a minor accident involving a school bus and a vehicle on Lovaas Ridge Road/Hwy. 14 in the town of Christiana, Nov. 30.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, at about 3:47 p.m. David Aberg, 66, of Viroqua, was operating a school bus owned by the Westby School District when he attempted to pass a vehicle operated by Loren Anderson, 82, of Westby that was parked in the lane of travel on Lovaas Ridge Road. When Aberg went to pass, the wind blew the safety arm open, causing the arm to scratch the driver's side of Anderson's vehicle.

There were six children on the bus, none of which were injured. Loren Anderson and his passenger, Geraldine Anderson, 82, of Westby, had stopped to make a phone call. They were both wearing their seat belts and were not injured.

Both vehicles were able to leave the scene safely.