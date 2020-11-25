No one injured in school bus accident in town of Clinton

No one was injured when a Cashton School District bus went over an embankment, Tuesday, Nov. 24
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 3:10 p.m. a school bus from the Cashton School District driven by Gary Wiedmann, 46, of Cashton, was eastbound on Peaceful Valley Road in the town of Clinton and lost control due to snow/slush. The bus rolled backward, went over an embankment and rolled onto the driver side. A juvenile passenger was on the bus at the time of the crash. Both occupants were not injured. Seat belts were used.
The Westby Police Department, Westby Fire Department and Westby First Responders assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!