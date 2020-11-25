 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No one injured in school bus accident in town of Clinton
0 comments

No one injured in school bus accident in town of Clinton

  • 0

No one was injured when a Cashton School District bus went over an embankment, Tuesday, Nov. 24

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 3:10 p.m. a school bus from the Cashton School District driven by Gary Wiedmann, 46, of Cashton, was eastbound on Peaceful Valley Road in the town of Clinton and lost control due to snow/slush. The bus rolled backward, went over an embankment and rolled onto the driver side. A juvenile passenger was on the bus at the time of the crash. Both occupants were not injured. Seat belts were used.

The Westby Police Department, Westby Fire Department and Westby First Responders assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News