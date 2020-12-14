 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No one injured in single-vehicle accident on Hwy. 56 in the town of Liberty
0 comments

No one injured in single-vehicle accident on Hwy. 56 in the town of Liberty

  • 0

No one was injured following a single-vehicle accident Tuesday, Dec. 8 on State Hwy. 56 east of Elm Drive in the town of Liberty.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 3:32 p.m., Alexis Lyon, 21, of Stoddard, was driving westbound on State Hwy. 56 east of Elm Drive in the town of Liberty. Lyon’s vehicle suddenly blew a tire, and she moved too far onto the gravel shoulder of the road and lost control. The vehicle struck several trees and all the airbags were deployed. Lyon did not report any injuries. The passenger, Dalton Pierce, 18, also was uninjured. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

This accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News