No one injured in single-vehicle accident on Hwy. 56 in the town of Liberty

No one was injured following a single-vehicle accident Tuesday, Dec. 8 on State Hwy. 56 east of Elm Drive in the town of Liberty.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 3:32 p.m., Alexis Lyon, 21, of Stoddard, was driving westbound on State Hwy. 56 east of Elm Drive in the town of Liberty. Lyon’s vehicle suddenly blew a tire, and she moved too far onto the gravel shoulder of the road and lost control. The vehicle struck several trees and all the airbags were deployed. Lyon did not report any injuries. The passenger, Dalton Pierce, 18, also was uninjured. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
This accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
