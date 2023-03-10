According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, shortly before 3:32 p.m. Alan A. Seelow, 63, of rural Chaseburg, was traveling eastbound on Unseth Road in the town of Christiana near Select Sires. Seelow was driving a tractor pulling a trailer that was hauling a second tractor. Seelow moved over too far onto the shoulder of the road when he met a passing school bus, and the trailer became detached from the tractor and rolled over, partially blocking the roadway. The second tractor on the trailer sustained significant damage.