No one was injured following a tractor rollover on Unseth Road in the town of Christiana, Wednesday, March 8.
According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, shortly before 3:32 p.m. Alan A. Seelow, 63, of rural Chaseburg, was traveling eastbound on Unseth Road in the town of Christiana near Select Sires. Seelow was driving a tractor pulling a trailer that was hauling a second tractor. Seelow moved over too far onto the shoulder of the road when he met a passing school bus, and the trailer became detached from the tractor and rolled over, partially blocking the roadway. The second tractor on the trailer sustained significant damage.
The Westby Fire Department responded, as well as deputies from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office. The LaFarge Truck Center was able to remove the disabled tractor. The accident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.