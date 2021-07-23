 Skip to main content
No one injured in two-vehicle crash at Hwy. 56, North Ridge Road
No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash, Thursday, July 22, at the intersection of State Hwy. 56 and North Ridge Road in the town of Harmony.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 11:55 a.m. Diane M. Streszewski, 57, of De Soto, was operating a vehicle on North Ridge Road, stopped at the intersection of State Hwy. 56, in the town of Harmony. Streszewski attempted to turn left onto State Hwy. 56 and collided with a westbound vehicle driven by George L. Siemon, 68, of rural Genoa.

The Streszewski vehicle came to rest in the west bound lane. The Siemon vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in a lawn on private property. The Genoa Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Seat belts were used and the airbags were deployed.

