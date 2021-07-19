No one injured in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 35 near Stoddard

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 11:50 a.m., Thomas Gianoli, 80, of rural Stoddard, was driving southbound on Hwy. 35 when a mattress flew out of the back of his trailer. He slowed down and was attempting to conduct a U-turn by Chipmunk Ridge Road. As he was attempting the turn, Gianoli struck a vehicle driven by Anthony Bellemo, 51, of Port Washington, New York, who was headed northbound on Hwy. 35. Bellemo had his two children with him, Christian, 15, and Anthony Jr., 17, both of Port Washington, New York.